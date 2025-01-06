Bears Sign Nine Players To Futures Contracts

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

OL Theo Benedet OL Chris Glaser WR John Jackson LB Carl Jones DL Jamree Kromah QB Austin Reed OL Ricky Stromberg WR Samori Toure TE Joel Wilson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Toure, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.