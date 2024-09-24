Bears Sign TE Stephen Carlson To Active Roster, TE Teagan Quitoriano To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are signing TE Teagan Quitoriano to their practice squad. The team is also signing TE Stephen Carlson to their active roster in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list of players on Chicago’s practice squad:

LB Micah Baskerville

OL Theo Benedet

DL Byron Cowart

OL Jake Curhan

WR Collin Johnson

LB Carl Jones

DB Tarvarius Moore

QB Austin Reed

DB Reddy Steward

DB Ro Torrence

OL Chris Glaser

DL Sam Roberts

WR Samori Toure

DT Dashaun Mallory

WR John Jackson

TE Teagan Quitoriano

Quitoriano, 24, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

He was dealing with a strained calf which led to him being cut with a settlement back in September. Quitoriano was eligible to re-sign with Houston after Week 5 if he remained unsigned at that time.

In 2023, Quitoriano appeared in seven games and caught two passes on three targets for 33 yards and no touchdowns.