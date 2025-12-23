Bears Signing TE Thomas Gordon To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are signing TE Thomas Gordon to the practice squad.
Gordon, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in August. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Northwestern, Gordon appeared in 54 games and recorded 54 receptions for 529 yards (9.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.
