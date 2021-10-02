Bears Starting QB Justin Fields Against Lions

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday that they will start rookie QB Justin Fields against the Lions tomorrow after Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful.

#Bears injury update: We have downgraded QB Andy Dalton (knee) to Doubtful for Sunday’s game. QB Justin Fields will start vs. the Lions. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 2, 2021

Dalton has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee that caused him to miss last week as well.

This will be Fields second start in as many week.

Fields, 22, was selected in the first round of this year’s draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Fields has appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 40 percent of his passes for 138 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.