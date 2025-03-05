Bears Tender Exclusive Rights Free Agent OL Bill Murray

Tom Peliserro reports that the Bears have tendered exclusive rights free agent OL Bill Murray.

Murray, 27, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He appeared for one game in 2022 but did not play in 2023 and was waived.

The Bears signed Murray to their practice squad and eventually elevated him to the active roster.

In 2024, Murray appeared in three games for the Bears.