Bears Tried Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears brought in four players for workouts on Friday including RB Bo Scarbrough.

The full list includes:

RB Pete Guerriero TE Cole Hikutini TE Joshua Perkins RB Bo Scarbrough

Scarbrough, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys out of Alabama in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, year, $2.5 million rookie contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad.

Scarbrough was cut loose from Dallas’ taxi squad after a month and joined the Jaguars’ practice squad soon after. The Seahawks claimed him from Jacksonville only to cut him loose at the end of the preseason.

From there, the Lions signed Scarbrough to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster. He caught on with the Raiders back in August but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2019, Scarbrough appeared in six games for the Lions and rushed 89 times for 377 yards (4.2 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for five yards.

