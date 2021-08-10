Bengals Activate DT Larry Ogunjobi From PUP List

The Bengals announced they have activated DT Larry Ogunjobi from the PUP list on Tuesday.

DT Larry Ogunjobi passed a physical today and has been cleared to practice. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 10, 2021

Ogunjobi had been out with a hamstring injury but passed a physical and is now ready to practice.

Ogunjobi, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2020, Larry Ogunjobi appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.