Bengals Activate LB Shaka Heyward From Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they activated LB Shaka Heyward from injured reserve on Friday.

Heyward was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hairline fracture to his fibula in late October.

Heyward, 25, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the last two years on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster in December 2024.

He is a cousin of Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and TE Connor Heyward.

In 2025, Heyward has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 10 total tackles.