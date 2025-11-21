Bengals Activate TE Mike Gesicki From IR, Among Three Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals officially activated TE Mike Gesicki from injured reserve, signed DE Isaiah Foskey from the practice squad to the active roster, and placed CB Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve.

Cincinnati designated Gesicki to return earlier this week after he was placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 6.

Gesicki, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus and was franchise tagged by Miami.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $9 million. After playing out that deal, he signed another one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Bengals in 2024.

The Bengals then re-signed Gesicki to a three-year, $25 million deal for 2025.

In 2025, Gesicki has appeared in six games for the Bengals and caught eight passes for 61 yards.