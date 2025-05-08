Bengals Announce Four Draft Pick Signings

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they’ve signed G Dylan Fairchild, LB Barrett Carter, OT Jalen Rivers and RB Tahj Brooks.
Fairchild, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He earned Second Team All-American and Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,421,166 rookie contract that includes a $1,307,512 signing bonus.
He was a four-star recruit and the sixth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class.
During his college career, Fairchild appeared in 34 games and started 24 times at left guard.
