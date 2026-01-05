Bengals Bringing Back HC Zac Taylor & Exec Duke Tobin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bengals are bringing back HC Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin for the 2026 season.

While the Bengals won’t move on from Taylor or Tobin this offseason, they could look to make changes on the defensive staff after another rough season on that side of the ball.

Taylor, 42, began his coaching career at Texas A&M back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He was later hired by the Dolphins as their assistant QBs coach in 2012 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

The University of Cincinnati hired Taylor as their QBs coach/offensive coordinator for the 2016 season and he later joined the Rams as their assistant WRs coach in 2017. Taylor was promoted to QBs coach in 2018 and then hired by the Bengals as their head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati signed Taylor to an extension through 2026 following the 2022 season.

During his seven years, Taylor has compiled a record of 52-63-1 (45.3 percent), which includes two AFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.