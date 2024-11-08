Bengals Claim WR Isaiah Williams Off Waivers From Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they claimed WR Isaiah Williams off of waivers from the Lions on Friday.

We have acquired WR Isaiah Williams on waivers. 📰: https://t.co/Ex7uqOTGPU pic.twitter.com/olr0xbFooO — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2024

Williams, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2024 draft.

He was in the first year of a three-year, $2.845 million contract with a base salary of $795k for 2024 when Detroit cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two receptions on three targets for six yards.