Bengals Cut G Alex Cappa

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have cut veteran G Alex Cappa.

We have released G Alex Cappa. : https://t.co/el16ORNEag — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 3, 2025

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as there are some significant salary savings for Cincinnati here and Cappa had been widely viewed as a potential cut.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Cappa saves the Bengals $8 million in cap space.

Cappa, 30, was a third-round pick by the Bucs out of Humboldt State back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,368,704, including a $793,704 signing bonus, $793,704 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $842,176.

He played out his rookie contract and signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals in free agency. He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $8 million when he was released.

In 2024, Cappa appeared in and started all 17 games for the Bengals at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 guard out of 77 qualifying players.