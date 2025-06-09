Bengals Cutting LB Germaine Pratt

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are releasing veteran LB Germaine Pratt today.

This has been expected for some time, as Cincinnati has made it clear Pratt isn’t in the plans for 2025. However, the Bengals had kept him on the roster until now hoping for a trade to materialize.

The Bengals have mandatory minicamp this week, which likely was the impetus for the release now. Had Pratt been injured during minicamp, they might have been on the hook for some of his salary.

Look for the Colts as a potential landing spot for Pratt, as they have a need at linebacker and hired former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to the same positon this offseason.

Pratt, 29, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of N.C. State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that included a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed in Cincinnati to a three-year, $21 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $5.25 million.

In 2024, Pratt appeared in 17 games and recorded 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass defenses.