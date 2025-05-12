Bengals DE Shemar Stewart Held Out Of Rookie Minicamp Due To Contract

Bengals first-round DE Shemar Stewart did not participate in rookie minicamp over the weekend since his rookie contract was not finalized.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the talks have been held up because of disagreements regarding the percentage of compensation in future years paid as a training-camp roster bonus. Florio adds the numbers the team offered would be a lower percentage in future years than what Stewart would receive for this season.

Stewart hopes to get the deal done by next week so he can fully participate in all offseason workouts.

“I just decided not to sign those papers… I hate being on the sideline just looking at everybody else do work,” Stewart said, via Caleb Noe.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M and became a full-time starter in his junior year, earning third-team All-SEC honors.

The Bengals used the No. 17 overall pick in round one on Stewart. He’s projected to sign Stewart to a four-year, $18,942,634 contract that includes a $10,416,460 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.