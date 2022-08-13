Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert Announces Retirement

According to Kelsey Conway, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert has decided to retire, with the team placing him on the reserve/retired list.

Hubert, 24, was drafted in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of Kansas State by the Bengals. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection each of his final two years at Kansas State.

Hubert signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but later missed the 2021 season with a torn pectoral. He never appeared in an NFL game or recorded any statistics.

In 2020, Hubert recorded 19 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 10 games for Kansas State.