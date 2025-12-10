Bengals Designating DE Shemar Stewart To Return

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said first-round DE Shemar Stewart will be designated to return from injured reserve today, per Jay Morrison.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. However, Taylor said it’s possible Stewart could be ready to play this week.

Stewart received a fully guaranteed four-year contract from the Bengals after initially holding out for a better deal from the team, but was limited by an ankle injury suffered in Week 2. After returning from that, he suffered another lower body injury and went on IR.

Stewart, 22, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M and became a full-time starter in his junior year, earning third-team All-SEC honors.

The Bengals used the No. 17 overall pick in round one on Stewart. He was projected to sign a four-year, $18,942,634 contract that includes a $10,416,460 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.

In 2025, Stewart has appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded ten tackles.