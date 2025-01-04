Bengals Elevate DT Domenique Davis & WR Kendric Pryor

Per Aaron Wilson, the Bengals have elevated DT Domenique Davis and WR Kendric Pryor for tonight’s game against the Steelers.

Davis, 28, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical.

Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp in 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint.

Cincinnati brought Davis back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the roster since.

In 2022, Davis appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.