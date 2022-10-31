Bengals Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have elevated WR Trenton Irwin and DT Domenique Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football.

We have elevated DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game at Cleveland. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 31, 2022

Irwin, 26, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract in 2021 only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad and re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. He landed on the practice squad again coming out of the preseason in 2022.

For his career, Irwin has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and caught three passes on seven targets for 39 yards and no touchdowns.