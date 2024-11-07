Bengals Elevate Two Players

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have elevated OT Devin Cochran and TE Cam Grandy from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 10 against the Ravens.

It’s worth noting Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. is questionable and TE Erick All is out for the year.

Cochran, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Cochran returned to the Bengals on a futures contract last year. Unfortunately, he spent the season on injured reserve. He signed a futures contract this past offseason and was released at the end of camp before re-signing on the practice squad.

In 2024, Cochran has appeared in one game for the Bengals.