Bengals Elevating DE Isaiah Foskey, Activating G Lucas Patrick From IR

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are elevating DE Isaiah Foskey from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 7 against the Steelers.

Additionally, the Bengals are activating G Lucas Patrick from injured reserve. It’s worth noting Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out with a back injury.

Foskey, 24, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft on him.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus when he was among the Saints’ final roster cuts. He signed with the Bengals’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Foskey appeared in 17 games for the Saints and recorded 16 tackles.

Patrick, 32, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

From there, he joined the Saints for the 2024 season. The Bengals signed him to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2024, Patrick appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 10 starts for them.