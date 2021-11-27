Bengals Elevating TE Thaddeus Moss

The Bengals announced that they are elevating TE Thaddeus Moss to their active roster for the first time this season.

Roster Update: We've elevated TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 27, 2021

Moss, 23, wound up going undrafted out of LSU and later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Washington.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Moss with an injury designation coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list before being waived.

Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss, later caught on with the Bengals practice squad ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

During his two-year college career at NC State and LSU, Moss recorded 53 receptions for 619 yards receiving (11.7 YPC) and five touchdowns.