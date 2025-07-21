Bengals Have Sent Multiple Recent Offers To DE Trey Hendrickson

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson still remains without a new extension as veterans are set to report to camp on Wednesday.

It was recently reported that the two sides had resumed contract talks, but they were not any further along. Hendrickson feels he’s earned a multi-year extension, but the Bengals don’t like to hand out guaranteed money beyond year one, especially to someone in their 30s.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have made several offers to Hendrickson, including one over the last few days. Rapoport also mentions Hendrickson is not expected to play on his $16 million base salary this year, as he’s seeking a raise this year and security going forward.

Hendrickson wants a long-term deal comparable to other pass rushers in the $34 million per year range, while the Bengals seemingly remain at their offer of $28 million per year. When he first reported to Cincinnati this offseason, Hendrickson had a lengthy media availability where he opened up on how the personal relationship has been strained due to negotiations.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news becomes available.