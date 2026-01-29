Bengals In Extension Talks With RB Chase Brown

Bengals RB Chase Brown said his reps and the team have begun contract talks about a long-term deal, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Next year is the final year of Brown’s rookie deal. Brown would prefer to sign an extension sooner rather than later, but he’s aware that the organization has a history of slowplaying extensions with guys like WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Guys like Tee and Ja’Marr, they had to wait and then they kept on getting better,” Brown told ESPN. “And then they got really expensive, you know what I mean?”

Brown added he’s leaning on his teammates for advice as he starts the contract process, one that could stretch years. In addition to being under contract in 2026, Brown is a candidate for the franchise tag as a running back in 2027.

He improved over the past couple of seasons and has become a key part of an explosive Bengals’ offense.

“We were just saying, ‘Dude, Chase literally got better each and every single week,” Higgins said. “It’s no doubt that something will happen with him. He’s got to be patient.”

“Experience always plays (a factor) and just getting more comfortable,” Brown added. “And the coaches trusted me. More plays being called that are designed to go my way and allowed me to make more plays. That played a huge, huge part in it.”

Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 Draft out of Illinois. Brown is the identical twin brother of Eagles S Sydney Brown, who was also his teammate at Illinois.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $4.13 million that included a signing bonus of $286,156.

In 2025, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and rushed 232 times for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns, adding 69 catches on 88 targets for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Brown as the news is available.