Bengals LB Shaka Heyward Expected To Miss Around 4 Weeks With Fibula Fracture

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Bengals LB Shaka Heyward suffered a hairline fracture to his fibula and is expected to miss around four weeks.

Heyward, 25, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the last two years on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster in December 2024.

He is a cousin of Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and TE Connor Heyward.

In 2025, Heyward has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 10 total tackles.