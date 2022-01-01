Bengals Make Six Moves, Including Activating LB Germaine Pratt

The Bengals announced six roster moves on Saturday, including activating LB Germaine Pratt from the COVID list. The team also activated QB Brandon Allen and is elevating CB John Brannon, QB Jake Browning, and WR Trent Taylor to the active roster.

We’ve made the following roster moves:

– Returned QB Brandon Allen and LB Germaine Pratt to the active roster.

In another move, the team has placed practice squad TE Scott Washington on the COVID-19 list.

Pratt, 25, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of NC State in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that includes a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

In 2021, Pratt has appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 90 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 61 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.