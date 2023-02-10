Bengals OC Brian Callahan & Giants OC Mike Kafka Also Out Of Running For Colts HC Job

According to Albert Breer, the Colts have informed Bengals OC Brian Callahan that he’s out of the running for their head coach job.

Giants OC Mike Kafka is also no longer being considered by Indianapolis, per Jeremy Fowler.

Here’s where the list of candidates stands:

Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Second Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Second Interview) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Eliminated) Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia (Second Interview) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Second Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Second Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Eliminated) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Second Interview, hired as Panthers DC) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Eliminated) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested, hired by Texans) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

This comes after Giants DC Don Martindale was also told he’s no longer being considered for Indianapolis’ head coach vacancy.

Callahan, 38, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2022, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards per game, No. 7 in points per game, No. 29 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing.

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022 and helped the team to the playoffs as they ranked 15th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ coaching search as the news is available.