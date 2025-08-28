Bengals Officially Announce G Dalton Risner Signing Among Five Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have officially signed G Dalton Risner to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Bengals have waived UDFA DT Eric Gregory. Additionally, the Bengals signed OT Javon Foster and S Russ Yeast to the practice squad and released OT Devin Cochran from the practice squad.

Risner, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2024, Risner appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and made eight starts at right guard.