Bengals Placing DE Shemar Stewart On IR

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bengals are placing DE Shemar Stewart on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury.

Stewart received a fully guaranteed four-year contract from the Bengals after initially holding out for a better deal from the team, but was limited by an ankle injury suffered in Week 2.

Stewart, 22, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M and became a full-time starter in his junior year, earning third-team All-SEC honors.

The Bengals used the No. 17 overall pick in round one on Stewart. He was projected to sign a four-year, $18,942,634 contract that includes a $10,416,460 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.

In 2025, Stewart has appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded ten tackles.