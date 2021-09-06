Bengals Re-Sign DT Mike Daniels To Practice Squad

The Bengals announced they have re-signed DT Mike Daniels to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Cincinnati released CB Winston Rose from the practice squad.

The Bengals practice squad now includes:

Daniels, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $41.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $7.6 million for the 2019 season when the Packers released him.

Daniels signed a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Lions for the 2019 season and finished out his contract.

The Bengals signed Daniels to a one-year, $2.7 million deal last offseason and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million this past March. However, the Bengals cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Daniels appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and recorded 17 tackles and no sacks.