Bengals Re-Sign OT Devin Cochran

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Cochran, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.
Cochran returned to the Bengals on a futures contract last year. Unfortunately, he spent the season on injured reserve.
Cochran has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!