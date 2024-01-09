Bengals Re-Sign OT Devin Cochran

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Cochran, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Cochran returned to the Bengals on a futures contract last year. Unfortunately, he spent the season on injured reserve.

Cochran has yet to appear in an NFL game.