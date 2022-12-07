Bengals Re-Sign P Kevin Huber To Practice Squad

The Bengals announced Wednesday that they have re-signed P Kevin Huber to their practice squad.

We have signed P Kevin Huber to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 7, 2022

Huber, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2009. He has played his entire career so far with the Bengals, most recently signing a three-year extension in 2018 and a one-year deal for 2021.

Huber made a base salary of $1.5 million in 2021 and was already released once by the Bengals this season only to be brought back shortly after.

In 2022, Huber has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and punted 31 times for 1,340 yards. This included one touchback and nine punts inside the 20-yard line.