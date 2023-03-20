Bengals Re-Signing G Max Scharping

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals are re-signing G Max Scharping.

He ended up being a decent depth player for Cincinnati last season and the offensive line has been the Bengals’ top focus so far this offseason.

Scharping, 26, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bengals and finished out the remainder of his deal.

In 2022, Scharping appeared in 14 games for the Bengals with no starts.