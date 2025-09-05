Bengals Sign C Ted Karras To One-Year Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed C Ted Karras to a one-year extension.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in both,” said Karras after putting his signature down while wearing his signature Cincy Hat. “I’ve been blessed and lucky to be doing it this long and to be now signed for year 11.”

According to Ian Rapoport, Karras receives a one-year contract worth $5 million from the Bengals.

Karras, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He signed a four-year deal with the Patriots, but was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to their practice squad.

New England later added him to their practice squad and he finished out his contract in 2019. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dolphins after testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Karras returned to the Patriots before the 2021 season on a one-year, $4 million deal. He then signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals in 2022 before returning to Cincinnati last year on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Karras started all 17 games for the Bengals, making all 17 starts at center.