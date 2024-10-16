Bengals Sign DE Raymond Johnson III To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed DE Raymond Johnson III to the practice squad.

We have signed DE Raymond Johnson III to the practice squad. : https://t.co/ZctT6SbaF2 pic.twitter.com/61vghKDB9f — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 16, 2024

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Devin Cochran DT Domenique Davis CB Jalen Davis TE Cam Grandy LB Shaka Heyward C Trey Hill S PJ Jules WR Kendric Pryor QB Logan Woodside DT Justin Rogers G Tashawn Manning RB Kendall Milton DB Micah Abraham DE Raymond Johnson III

Johnson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived soon after.

Johnson later caught on with the Bengals and spent over a year in Cincinnati. The Lions signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2023 season and he bounced on and off.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and a sack.