Bengals Sign DE Raymond Johnson III To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed DE Raymond Johnson III to the practice squad.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 16, 2024
Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Cam Grandy
- LB Shaka Heyward
- C Trey Hill
- S PJ Jules
- WR Kendric Pryor
- QB Logan Woodside
- DT Justin Rogers
- G Tashawn Manning
- RB Kendall Milton
- DB Micah Abraham
- DE Raymond Johnson III
Johnson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived soon after.
Johnson later caught on with the Bengals and spent over a year in Cincinnati. The Lions signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2023 season and he bounced on and off.
In 2021, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and a sack.
