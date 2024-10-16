Bengals Sign DE Raymond Johnson III To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed DE Raymond Johnson III to the practice squad. 

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Nate Brooks
  2. WR Cole Burgess
  3. OT Devin Cochran
  4. DT Domenique Davis
  5. CB Jalen Davis
  6. TE Cam Grandy
  7. LB Shaka Heyward
  8. C Trey Hill
  9. S PJ Jules
  10. WR Kendric Pryor
  11. QB Logan Woodside
  12. DT Justin Rogers
  13. G Tashawn Manning
  14. RB Kendall Milton
  15. DB Micah Abraham
  16. DE Raymond Johnson III

Johnson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived soon after.

Johnson later caught on with the Bengals and spent over a year in Cincinnati. The Lions signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2023 season and he bounced on and off.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and a sack.

