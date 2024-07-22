Bengals Sign First-Round OT Amarius Mims, Wraps Up Draft Class

The Bengals have signed first-round OT Amarius Mims to his rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Cincinnati has now signed all of its picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Amarius Mims OT Signed 2 Kris Jenkins DT Signed 3 Jermaine Burton WR Signed 3 McKinnley Jackson DT Signed 4 Erick All TE Signed 5 Josh Newton CB Signed 6 Tanner McLachlan TE Signed 6 Cedric Johnson DE Signed 7 Daijahn Anthony S Signed 7 Matt Lee C Signed

Mims, 21, was a one-year starter at Georgia and played right tackle for the Bulldogs. He is a former five-star recruit. The Bengals used the No. 18 pick in the 2024 draft on Mims.

The No. 18 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,075,474 contract that includes a $7,783,981 signing bonus and will carry a $2,740,995 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Donovan Smith.

During his college career, Mims appeared in 30 games for Georgia and started eight times at right tackle.