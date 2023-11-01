Bengals Sign TE Tanner Hudson To Active Roster, Add LB Clay Johnston To PS

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday that they’ve signed TE Tanner Hudson to their active roster and added LB Clay Johnston to their practice squad.

Hudson, 28, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent following the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was waived coming out of the 2021 preseason, however.

From there, the 49ers claimed Hudson where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad. San Francisco wound up signing him to a future contract but released him and he later caught on with the Bengals this past offseason.

In 2023, Hudson has appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught four passes for 48 yards receiving and no touchdowns.