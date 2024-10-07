Bengals Signing G Andrew Stueber Off Falcons Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are signing G Andrew Stueber to their active roster off of the Falcons practice squad.

It’s a fairly aggressive move by Cincinnati, suggesting they like Stueber a lot relatively speaking. Players signed off another team’s practice squad must remain on the active roster for a minimum of three games.

Stueber, 25, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season with an injury and spent his second year on the practice squad. New England waived him back in June and he was claimed by the Falcons. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.