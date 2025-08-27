Bengals Signing Veteran G Dalton Risner

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bengals are signing veteran G Dalton Risner to a contract on Wednesday.

Risner worked out for the Bengals and Seahawks in recent weeks. Schultz previously reported that the lineman had a “strong meeting and workout” with Cincinnati, and the two sides planned to stay in touch.

Cincinnati was listed as a potential suitor earlier this offseason, along with the Broncos.

Risner, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2024, Risner appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and made eight starts at right guard.

