Bengals Waive DT Dante Barnett

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived DT Dante Barnett.

Barnett, six-foot, 192 pounds, signed with the Bengals in May as part of the International Player Pathway Program out of Birmingham, England.

Barnett attended Dickinson College in Pennsylvania despite offers from TCU, SMU and Houston due to grades. He attended USF’s Pro Day in March and ran a 4.69 40-yard dash.