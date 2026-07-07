Bijan Robinson & Jahmyr Gibbs Waiting On Each Other For Extensions?

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs are expected to receive significant long-term extensions this offseason after their teams exercised their fifth-year options as placeholders for negotiations.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane received a four-year, $64 million extension but didn’t have a fifth-year option to be picked up, as he wasn’t a first-round pick.

Speaking on an episode of The Insiders, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was clear both Robinson and Gibbs will want to be at the top of the RB market, but the question is who will go first. Garafolo thinks this might be a case of a standoff between two players rather than a player and a team so the other back can see exactly where the bar is.

Ultimately, Garafolo thinks both deals will be done before the start of the season and both will be near the top of the RB market. He thinks the Lions might have to act first simply because of the increased responsibilities Gibbs will have going forward after trading RB David Montgomery to Houston.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

The Falcons exercised Robinson’s fifth-year option worth $11.323 million fully guaranteed in 2027.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

Gibbs, 24, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus when the Lions exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.293 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards (5.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, adding 77 catches on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Robinson and Gibbs as the news is available.