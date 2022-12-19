Bills Activate OL Ike Boettger, Waive DL Brandin Bryant

The Buffalo Bills announced they have activated OL Ike Boettger from the PUP list.

Bills roster moves: -Activated G Ike Boettger from Reserve/PUP -Released DT Brandin Bryant — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 19, 2022

Buffalo also released DT Brandin Bryant to make room on the roster.

Boettger has been on the PUP list rehabbing a torn Achilles he suffered last season.

Boettger, 28, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since.

Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022.

In 2021, Boettger appeared in 15 games for the Bills and made ten starts.

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later. The Texans eventually added him to their practice squad but he was released and returned to Buffalo.

In 2022, Bryant has appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.