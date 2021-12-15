Bills Activated LB A.J. Klein From COVID-19 List

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that LB A.J. Klein is no longer on the COVID-19 list, per Alaina Getzenberg.
He was placed on the list last week.
Klein, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.
The Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal in 2020.
In 2021, Klein has appeared in 11 games and recorded 31 total tackles, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.
