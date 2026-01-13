Bills Announce Five Moves, Including WR Gabriel Davis To IR

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed WR Gabriel Davis on injured reserve.

Roster moves: – Placed WR Gabe Davis on Injured Reserve – Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad – Signed OL Nick Broeker to a reserve/future contract. – DT Ed Oliver and WR Curtis Samuel have been designated to return to practice — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 13, 2026

Davis suffered a torn ACL in the win over the Jaguars in the Wild Card round this past weekend.

The team also signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad and added OL Nick Broeker to a futures contract. Broeker won’t count against the active roster and can’t play this season.

The Bills officially designated DT Ed Oliver and WR Curtis Samuel to return from injured reserve as well.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

Buffalo signed him to their practice squad in September. He bounced on and off the P-squad this season before signing to the active roster in November.

In 2025, Davis appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 12 receptions for 129 yards (10.8 YPC) and a touchdown.