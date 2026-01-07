Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed CB Dane Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster, placed DT Jordan Phillips on injured reserve, and signed QB Shane Buechele and CB Daryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad.

Jackson, 29, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

Carolina cut him loose this past offseason, and he later signed on with the Bills. He’s bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad this season.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.