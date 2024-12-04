Bills Announce They Re-Signed S Micah Hyde To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed S Micah Hyde to the practice squad.

Signed S Micah Hyde to the practice squad and released WR Deon Cain. More info on the return of Micah ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TCVAJ1skeo — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 4, 2024

Hyde retired this offseason but kept the door open to rejoining the Bills at some point later in the season.

That point has now arrived, and Hyde is back to serve as depth and potentially step in at some point during the stretch run.

Hyde, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent.

He underwent neck surgery back in October 2022 that was determined to require a 6-9 month recovery timetable and returned from the injury in January of last year.

In 2023, Hyde appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 54 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and seven pass defenses.