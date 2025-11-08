Bills Call Up Two Including CB Dane Jackson

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB Dane Jackson and LB Baylon Spector to their active roster for their Week 10 game against the Dolphins.

Jackson, 28, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

Carolina cut him loose this past offseason and he later signed on with the Bills.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass defenses.