Bills CB Maxwell Hairston Sued In Civil Court For Sexual Assault

Bills CB Maxwell Hairston has been sued in civil court over an alleged sexual assault case from his time in college at Kentucky, per WKBW News.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday and claims Hairston engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with the plaintiff in her on-campus dorm room back in 2021.

The incident was reported to law enforcement and the woman left Kentucky.

This incident isn’t a surprise to the Bills, who were aware of it before drafting Hairston in the first round and have said they’re comfortable with the research they’ve done on the situation.

“We did a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing. That was fully investigated by the school. He even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened, to what the accusation was. You can’t take someone’s account and think that’s the truth. But yes, we fully investigated that,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said in his post-draft presser. “Every person you talk to at Kentucky, teammates, staff there, plus what we’ve done, I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name; in this case, it doesn’t seem to be anything there.”

A spokesperson for the Bills declined comment to WKBW on the civil suit.

Because the incident in question happened in college before Hairston was in the NFL, it’s unclear if he’d face discipline from the league.

Hairston, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. He committed to Kentucky and was the 11th-ranked recruit in their 2021 class. Hairston made Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and missed five games in his final season with a shoulder injury. The Bills used the No. 30 overall pick in round one on Hairston. He’s projected to sign Hairston to a four-year, $15,238,238 contract that includes a $7,722,354 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028. In his collegiate career, Hairston appeared in 32 games and made 20 starts over three seasons. He recorded 89 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions.