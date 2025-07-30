Bills CB Maxwell Hairston Week-To-Week With Knee Sprain

According to Jordan Schultz, Bills first-round CB Maxwell Hairston avoided a serious injury and is week-to-week with a knee sprain.

Ian Rapoport adds scans showed Hairston’s ACL was intact, though he damaged his LCL and will be out at least three weeks to recover.

Hairston went down in a non-contact injury in practice on Tuesday and there was significant concern from the team. However, it seems he avoided a major ligament tear that would have ended his rookie season before it began.

Hairston, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. He committed to Kentucky and was the 11th-ranked recruit in their 2021 class.

Hairston made second-team All-SEC in 2023 and missed five games in his final season with a shoulder injury.

The Bills used the No. 30 overall pick in round one on Hairston. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $15,238,238 contract that includes a $7,722,354 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Hairston appeared in 32 games and made 20 starts over three seasons. He recorded 89 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions.