Bills Claim CB Darius Slay Off Waivers

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills claimed CB Darius Slay off waivers from the Steelers.

He’ll give Buffalo a little extra depth at cornerback, which has been an area the Bills have been hit by injuries.

Ironically the two teams just played but Slay was a healthy scratch, which seemed to precipitate his release.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement and waived CB Ja’Marcus Ingram in a corresponding move.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019, and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2025. However, Pittsburgh let him go at the beginning of December.

In 2025, Slay appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.